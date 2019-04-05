Community & Events

Local high school students build tiny homes to help veterans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago suburban high school students spent the day building homes to give back to our country's veterans.

Students from Buffalo Grove, John Hersey, and Rolling Meadows High Schools are building the tiny homes to help veterans in need.

With supervision, the students measured, cut and constructed the structures.

The new homes will be shipped to a veteran's community in Georgia.

They are working with a charity group and a university, and are fundraising to pay for the homes.

The tiny homes cost $16,000 each.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagorolling meadowsbuffalo groveveteransstudents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News