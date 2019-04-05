Local high school students build tiny homes to help veterans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago suburban high school students spent the day building homes to give back to our country's veterans.Students from Buffalo Grove, John Hersey, and Rolling Meadows High Schools are building the tiny homes to help veterans in need.With supervision, the students measured, cut and constructed the structures.The new homes will be shipped to a veteran's community in Georgia.They are working with a charity group and a university, and are fundraising to pay for the homes.The tiny homes cost $16,000 each.