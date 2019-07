Lollapalooza must-haves to celebrate in style

Here it is your 2019 #Lolla Lineup! Grab your 4-Day Tickets and get ready to party with Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume, The Chainsmokers, J Balvin + more! https://t.co/jgl8NuVyQA pic.twitter.com/LoUsDJtcMF — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 20, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday kicks off four days of summer fun in Grant Park for Lollapalooza 2019.Lollapalooza combines trendy fashion, food and drinks, and of course great music Lifestyle expert Karen Firsel joined ABC7 Chicago to shares some must-haves to celebrate in style.From pre-party accessories, to instagramable drinks and even footwear, these trendy ideas are sure to kick your Lolla-festivities up a notch.For a full list of approved and prohibited items, click here