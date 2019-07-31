Lollapalooza must-haves to celebrate in style

RELATED: Lollapalooza 2019: Road closures, schedule, location and more
Lollapalooza combines trendy fashion, food and drinks, and of course great music.
Here it is your 2019 #Lolla Lineup! Grab your 4-Day Tickets and get ready to party with Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume, The Chainsmokers, J Balvin + more! https://t.co/jgl8NuVyQA pic.twitter.com/LoUsDJtcMF— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 20, 2019
RELATED: Lollapalooza 2019 Aftershows Schedule: Who's playing late concerts where
Lifestyle expert Karen Firsel joined ABC7 Chicago to shares some must-haves to celebrate in style.
From pre-party accessories, to instagramable drinks and even footwear, these trendy ideas are sure to kick your Lolla-festivities up a notch.
For a full list of approved and prohibited items, click here.
RELATED: Lollapalooza 2019: Chicago increases security for music festival in Grant Park after garlic festival shooting