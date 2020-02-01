chicago proud

Lombard elementary students 'take over' media day

By
LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- ABC 7's Stacey Baca was in for a big surprise when she was invited to media day at Hammerschmidt Elementary School in Lombard.

The school is the "Home of the Stars", and for good reason.

Some of the students want to be just like Stacey when they grow up.

So when Stacey and photographer Obie Varnado arrived at the school this week, they passed the torch and the students took over.

Click on the video to watch as they "dazzle" and make us all Chicago Proud.
