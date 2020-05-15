Community & Events

Long Grove Chocolate Fest goes online with virtual demonstrations, activities

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Normally chocolate lovers would have flocked to Long Grove for the annual chocolate festival but in lieu of it being cancelled, they'll host a virtual chocolate fest.

The virtual festival got underway on Thursday and will continue on Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. with more than a dozen local merchants participating.

Activities at the festival include demonstrations, chocolate pairings, chocolate cocktail making, chocolate-infused beauty applications, chocolate bread making, chocolate beer and more.

The festival will be livestreamed at longgrove.Org/festivals/chocolate-fest/.
