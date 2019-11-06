Each week in "Look Out Weekend," we highlight events happening in the city and the suburbs that viewers like you, would be interested in. From family fun to eclectic events, we will clue you in!
For the weekend of November 7-10, 2019:
"IES Abroad Film Festival" Thursday, Nov. 7 - 7 p.m. - Museum of Contemporary Art - Tickets - $25
The IES Abroad Study Abroad Film Festival is next Thursday night at the Museum of Contemporary Art. 99 films were submitted from students chronicling their experiences studying abroad (all students are/were in one of IES Abroad's study abroad programs.) A jury of film industry professionals evaluated the submissions and narrowed the contest to the Top 3 finalists. Richard Roeper is hosting the festival where the films will be shown and winner announced.Tickets are $25 and all proceed go towards IES Abroad scholarships to help students afford the semester studying abroad. You can buy them in advance at the IES Abroad website or at the door on Thursday night. Visit their website for more info.
"Paragon Fest 2019, A Sci-Fi + Fantasy Play Festival" at the Otherworld Theatre - 3914 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613 Sat./Sun., Nov. 9 & 10 - Tickets $10-30
Otherworld Theatre presents the fifth annual PARAGON Play Fest, the world's largest Science Fiction and Fantasy genre play festival November 9-10, 2019. PARAGON Play Fest features 40 Science-Fiction and Fantasy plays performed over 2 days. Collaborating with hundreds of Theatre Artists, locally and internationally to increase exposure for an underserved theatre genre, PARAGON Play Fest has become an annual festival and a unique part of Chicago's diverse cultural landscape. Curated by Otherworld Theatre Company's Literary Manager Elliott Sowards and Artistic Director, Tiffany Keane Schaefer for the fifth year running. The 40 plays chosen are a small sample of over 600 submissions from 8 different countries in 3 different continents! Weekend and Day Pass Tickets are on sale now. For more information and tickets - visit the Otherworld Theatre website.
"Tequila & Sangria Festival" - Alhambra Palace - Sat., Nov. 9 - 2 Sessions: 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. - tickets start at $25
The event features a large variety of tequilas, sangrias and spirits along with live music. Food and other beverages will be available for purchase from Alhambra Palace. Tickets start at $30.00 for group tickets of four or more and $35.00/person for single tickets. All their tickets include one three hour tasting session, 15-tasting tickets and a one-of-a-kind take home Chicago Tequila & Sangeria Festival tasting glass. There are two sessions: 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. For more information and tickets - visit the Players Sport & Social Group's website.
