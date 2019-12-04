Each week in "Look Out Weekend," we highlight events happening in the city and the suburbs that viewers like you, would be interested in. From family fun to eclectic events, we will clue you in!
For the weekend of Dec. 5-8, 2019:
"Santa Speedo Run Boystown" supporting Center on Halsted at the Sidetrack Video Bar, 3349 N. Halsted, Chicago. Dec. 7 - noon registration, 2 p.m. run. Minimum $25
Fabulous! Festive! FUNdraising! Speedos...in December?! Embrace the cold! On Saturday, Dec. 7, the 9th annual Santa Speedo Run Boystown, presented by Miller Lite, Tito's, and Sidetrack, will raise money to support Center on Halsted's mission of advancing community and securing the health and well-being of the LGBTQ people of
Chicagoland. Over 300 participants will don their gay apparel for a one-mile run through the heart of Lakeview, clad in nothing more than Santa hats, speedos and other holiday attire! Last year's event raised over $80,000 for Center on Halsted's behavioral health, HIV testing and prevention, anti-violence, youth and seniors, and community and cultural programs and services. The event draws a crowd of thousands each year, as well as drawing national and international media coverage. Register on their website.
"One of a Kind Holiday Show and Sale" at the Merchandise Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago. Dec. 5-8 - Tickets start at $12
One of Chicago's favorite holiday traditions, The 19th Annual One of a Kind Holiday Show, returns to The Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, with new artists and features, from Thursday, December 5 - Sunday, December 8, 2019. Attendees may shop one of the largest selections of handmade gifts from over 600 artists, including over 150 artists and makers new to the Show this year, while enjoying live local music, festive holiday drinks, fashion shows and more.
In addition to browsing and purchasing handcrafted items directly from the artists, visitors of the 2019 One of a Kind Holiday Show may experience a number of exciting events and special features, including:
Emerging Market
This year's emerging market will feature 30 talented up-and-coming artists including Abacus Row jewelry, Artifex Craftworks, Calou Calay Ceramics, Elytra Textiles, Portland Bitters Project and many more.
One of a Kind Fashion Shows
Live runway shows featuring clothing and accessories from exhibiting artists will be on Thursday, December 5 at 6 p.m., Friday, December 6 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, December 7 at 3 p.m.
Gourmet Market
Aspiring tastemakers and foodies alike may discover new kitchen favorites in this special section featuring a fantastic assortment of gourmet goods including dips, sauces, confections, and more.
Charitable Giving
The One of a Kind Show has collaborated with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to host a food drive during the 2019 Holiday Show. Guests are invited to bring a nonperishable item to the Show to receive $2 off the price of their ticket.
Live Music
Shoppers may take a break and enjoy music from talented local musicians, including:
Joaquin Garcia - Keyboardist
Thursday, December 5 at 11:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 - 7 p.m.
Patrick Jaspar - Guitarist
Friday, December 6 at 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4:30 - 7 p.m.
Jackson Shepard - Guitarist
Saturday, December 7 at 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 3 - 6 p.m.
Eric Rutherford - Guitarist
Sunday, December 8 at 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 2 - 4:30 p.m.
One of a Kind Cafés
A wonderful variety of gourmet bites will be available throughout the show giving guests time to relax over a tasty snack or lunch. The Sports Cafe will have TVs playing the weekend's top games. All cafés include bar service for those who want to shop and sip at the same time.
Visit their website for more information and tickets.
"Fifth Third Bank winter Wonderfest" - Navy Pier - Dec. 6 through Jan. 12 - tickets $20-$28 for adults, $10-$14 for children
'Tis the season for holiday fun at Navy Pier's 19th annual Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest! For more than five weeks, guests can dash through an indoor winter wonderland as Chicago's iconic lakefront destination transforms its Festival Hall into a dazzling spectacle with 170,000 square feet of holiday-themed fun. Kicking off on Friday, December 6, 2019 and running through Sunday, January 12, 2020, Chicagoland natives and seasonal travelers will have the opportunity to enjoy festive décor, returning favorites and this year's brand-new attraction, The Wind Chill.
Upon entry to Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest, guests will be greeted by abundant winter decorations and a twinkling forest of nearly 500 trees decorated with 25,000 ornaments hung on glittering wire. Dozens of classic rides and attractions will adorn the Pier's Festival Hall under shimmering white lights and above a wintery blue carpet, including the Xfinity Ice Skating Rink, Polar Extreme Obstacle Course, Cliff Hanger, Polar Ice Peaks Climbing Walls, Winter WonderWhirl, Kringle Carousel and more. Families are welcome to take a ride around Winter WonderTown on the Arctic Express Train and decorate holiday cookies at the Aquafina Cookie Cottage. The "Sugar Plums" from Aerial Ataraxia will grace Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest with dazzling acrobatic performances each weekend (Saturdays and Sundays) at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Visit Navy Pier's website for more info.
Look out, weekend!
