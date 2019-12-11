Each week in "Look Out Weekend," we highlight events happening in the city and the suburbs that viewers like you, would be interested in. From family fun to eclectic events, we will clue you in!
For the weekend of December 12-15, 2019:
"BrewLights" - Lincoln Park Zoo. Dec. 12 - 5:30 - 9:30 p.m. Minimum Tickets - $40, Designated Driver tickets are $20.Tickets can be purchased online only
ZooLights is an annual favorite at the Lincoln Park - but add beer and you have BrewLights! Under the glow of 2.5 million lights, guests ages 21+ can sip seasonal beers and indulge in locally crafted ales. In addition, there will be photos with Santa at Helen Brach Primate House, free rides on the AT&T Endangered Species Carousel, live music, and more. This is the 6th annual event presented by Glunz Beer, Inc. and it's hosted by the Auxiliary Board of the Lincoln Park Zoo, all to benefit the zoo. Learn more about Lincoln Park Zoo on their website.
"Festival of Arts & Craft Show" at the Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. Dec. 14-15, Sat., 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sun., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - $5 Admission, 11 & Under - free. Free parking
Check out Midwest artists and crafts people from 7 different states - featuring 200 booths with original art, jewelry, holiday décor, furniture, specialty foods and more! Give a unique gift this holiday season that will "wow" your family and friends. Visit the Pheasant Run Resort website for more information.
"It's a Wonderful Life - A Live Radio Play" - Presented by the Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Running now through Dec. 29. Tickets - $40, group and student rates available
Love the movie "It's a Wonderful Life?" This radio play of Wonderful Life closely follows the plot of the 1946 Frank Capra film. However, audience members experience the story through the unique lens of a live "golden age of radio" studio production, complete with flashing "applause" signs, Christmas carol sing-alongs, and clever commercial jingles performed by the cast. Only seven actors bring the dozens of characters to life in a 1946 radio play -- complete with sound effects - that tells the story of George Bailey, a young man whose troubles lead him to wish he'd never been born.
For more information and tickets, visit the Oil Lamp Theater website.
