Look out, weekend!

For the weekend of January 9th - 12th, 2020:
"Michael Carbonaro" - Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50.
Magician and friend of the show - Michael Carbonaro is back with his highly acclaimed national tour "Michael Carbonaro Live!" - this time he's performing at the historic Rialto Theatre in Joliet on Friday, Jan. 10. Get tickets online.
"Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival" at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont, Chicago. January 9-19, 2020 - Individual tickets start at $15 - festival passes start at $22.50 (for 1 day) to $275.00 (for the entire festival)
It's the 19th annual Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival - it has grown to one of the largest of its kind with over 1,000 artists participating and over 10,000 patrons from around the world. There are nearly 120 different shows - with comedians and acts for every comedic taste. Visit their website for tickets and more information.
"Trolls Live!" - at the Chicago Theatre. January 11-12 for 6 shows only. 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. each day. Tickets start at $45
Do your kids love the Trolls? Well - All of the Trolls characters come to life in the first-ever live rendition of the Trolls movie. Trolls Live! is at the Chicago Theatre for a six show - two day run this weekend! Dance and sing with Poppy, Branch and all of your troll favorites.
