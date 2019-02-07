COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Lyft offers free ride up to $10 to select African-American cultural sites for Black History Month

In celebration of Black History Month, Lyft is offering one free ride up to $10 to local museums, memorials and businesses owned by African Americans.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Through February, riders can use the code BHMCHI19 for one free ride up to $10 to the following locations in Chicago:
A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum
Black Ensemble Theater
DuSable Museum of African American History
Gallery Guichard

Lyft is offering the promotion in select cities across the US and Canada through February. A full list of participating locations can be found on Lyft's blog.

Lyft hopes the move will bring greater understanding and support to diverse communities.

"With 64-percent of our drivers in our area identifying with a minority group, we see the importance of celebrating the diversity that we have right around us," a spokesperson for Lyft said in an emailed statement.
