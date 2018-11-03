Macy's unveils window decorations, holds Great Tree Lighting

The unveiling of Macy's holiday decorations is a sure sign that the holidays are right around the corner.The Macy's location on State Street will held its 111th annual "Great Tree Lighting" on Saturday in the Walnut Room.Visitors heard a special performance from America's Got Talent runner-up Angelica Hale. Hale had her own wish granted by Make-A-Wish in 2013, one month before she underwent a life-saving kidney transplant.She helped officially light the tree with an 8-year-old Make-A-Wish child from Naperville named Ethan. Ethan who was diagnosed with Sarcoma cancer, wishes to travel to Hawaii and swim with dolphins. He will be granted that trip at the end of the month.The store's holiday window decorations were also revealed to the public Saturday morning. The theme is once againwhich pays homage to all things that make the holidays everyone's favorite time of year.The decorations will be on display until January 2.