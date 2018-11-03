COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Macy's unveils window decorations, holds Great Tree Lighting

EMBED </>More Videos

Macy's unveils window decorations and holds the annual Great Tree Lighting

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The unveiling of Macy's holiday decorations is a sure sign that the holidays are right around the corner.

The Macy's location on State Street will held its 111th annual "Great Tree Lighting" on Saturday in the Walnut Room.

Visitors heard a special performance from America's Got Talent runner-up Angelica Hale. Hale had her own wish granted by Make-A-Wish in 2013, one month before she underwent a life-saving kidney transplant.

She helped officially light the tree with an 8-year-old Make-A-Wish child from Naperville named Ethan. Ethan who was diagnosed with Sarcoma cancer, wishes to travel to Hawaii and swim with dolphins. He will be granted that trip at the end of the month.

The store's holiday window decorations were also revealed to the public Saturday morning. The theme is once again Reasons to Believe which pays homage to all things that make the holidays everyone's favorite time of year.

The decorations will be on display until January 2.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventstree lightingholiday lightsholidaymacy'sChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chicago United holds 50th Anniversary Gala
Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show brings unique finds to the suburbs
ABC7, BUILD Chicago host first La Mesa Latina luncheon
Bicentennial Bash: Counting down to Illinois' 200th birthday in Naperville
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Illinois early voting numbers surpass previous election totals; polls remain open this weekend
Metra worker killed, another injured in explosion along Milwaukee District North line
Father speaks at vigil for 3 sibling struck, killed at Ind. school bus stop
2 dead after Amazon building partially collapses in Baltimore
Victims and gunman in Tallahassee yoga studio shooting identified
Community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
Lazy dog refuses to get out of bed
Police: Teen killed in Aurora was struck by car during attempted car burglary
Show More
Parent brawls over youth sports lead some teams to bring in police, ban cheering
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
5 wounded, 1 dead in Chicago weekend shootings
More News