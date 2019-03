Maddie Rae's Slime Bash comes to St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- Maddie Rae's Slime Bash is the World's Largest Slime Convention and it's in Chicago this weekend. The event attracts thousands of attendees, including celebrities in the world of slime!Maddie Rae's Slime Bash ChicagoDate: March 30-31Time: Saturday 10am-4pmSunday: 9am-3pmWhere: Pheasant Run Resort Mega Center, 4051 E. Main Street, St. CharlesTickets can only be purchased on Maddie Rae's Slime Bash's website Prices range from $35-$20 and single day, Sunday tickets are $20.