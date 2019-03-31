Community & Events

Maddie Rae's Slime Bash comes to St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- Maddie Rae's Slime Bash is the World's Largest Slime Convention and it's in Chicago this weekend. The event attracts thousands of attendees, including celebrities in the world of slime!
Event Information:

Maddie Rae's Slime Bash Chicago

Date: March 30-31

Time: Saturday 10am-4pm
Sunday: 9am-3pm

Where: Pheasant Run Resort Mega Center, 4051 E. Main Street, St. Charles

Tickets can only be purchased on Maddie Rae's Slime Bash's website.

Prices range from $35-$20 and single day, Sunday tickets are $20.
