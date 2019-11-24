Community & Events

Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade steps off Saturday

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday season kicks into high gear this weekend, as a million holiday lights will shine bright to get people in the holiday spirit in Downtown Chicago.

Thousands of people will gather for The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Saturday, hosted by ABC7's Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky.

The holiday season kicks into high gear Saturday, as the Magnificent Mile Festival parade steps off in downtown Chicago.



The holiday fun started at 11 a.m. with an interactive wonderland of holiday-themed activities at the Lights Festival Lane, 401 N. Michigan Avenue.

The Tree-lighting Parade steped off on North Michigan Avenue at Oak Street at 5:30 p.m. with Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World Resorts Florida.

Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Char Gail Spreen joined ABC7 from Festival Lane with details about the Tree-lighting Parade.



You can watch ABC7's broadcast of the parade at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on ABC7's broadcast, click here.

President/CEO of the Magnificent Mile Association Kimberly Bares shares details about what's new at this year's Tree-lighting Parade.

