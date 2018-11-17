Magnificent Mile Lights Festival parade details, road closures

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Millennium Park Christmas Tree was lit Friday, and the Magnificent Mile will get the same treatment Saturday night at the BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade.
Large crowds are expected for the parade, which steps off at Michigan Avenue and Oak Street at 5:30 p.m.
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will lead dozens of floats down Michigan Avenue, illuminating more than one million lights along the way. The parade will end with a fireworks display.
Singer, producer and YouTube star Alex Aiono will be among the performers in the parade.
A full list of street closures for the parade can be found at themagnificentmile.com.
You can also watch the parade from home starting at 6 p.m. on ABC7, or stream it live on abc7chicago.com and the ABC7 Chicago News app. For full details, click here.