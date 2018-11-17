COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Magnificent Mile Lights Festival parade kicks off holiday season in Chicago

The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival parade will step off downtown Saturday evening.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The holiday season officially got underway Saturday in Chicago with the BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

Mickey and Minnie made their annual trip to Chicago to lead dozens of floats past more than one million lights as festivities kicked off on North Michigan Avenue Saturday evening.
WATCH: Full highlights of the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

Despite the chilly temps, crowds were several people deep along the streets.

An estimated one million people watched the parade in the Gold Coast neighborhood. Visitors also could check out the nearby digital projections, which include debuted new winter and holiday displays.

RELATED: Art on theMART debuts winter holiday projections
