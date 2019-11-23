CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday season kicks into high gear this weekend, as a million holiday lights will shine bright to get people in the holiday spirit in Downtown Chicago.
Thousands of people will gather for The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Saturday, hosted by ABC7's Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky.
The holiday fun starts at 11 a.m. with an interactive wonderland of holiday-themed activities at the Lights Festival Lane, 401 N. Michigan Avenue.
The parade steps off on North Michigan Avenue at Oak Street at 5:30 p.m. with Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World Resorts Florida.
You can watch ABC7's broadcast of the parade at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information on ABC7's broadcast, click here.
BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade steps off Saturday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News