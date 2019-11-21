Community & Events

Magnificent Mile Lights Festival preview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is Saturday!

The festival is a fun and festive tradition for many Chicago-area families.

The highlight is the parade down Michigan Avenue with Mickey and Minnie. Thursday morning, they tested the lights with ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra.

Lights Festival Chair Gail Spreen and festival founder Marc Schulman also joined ABC7 to talk about this year's festival.

The parade stops of on North Michigan Avenue at Oak Street at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. You can watch ABC7's broadcast of the parade at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

