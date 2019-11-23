Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Tree-lighting Parade Parade steps off Saturday

Thousands of people will gather for The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Saturday, hosted by ABC7's Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky.
The holiday fun starts at 11 a.m. with an interactive wonderland of holiday-themed activities at the Lights Festival Lane, 401 N. Michigan Avenue.
The Tree-lighting Parade steps off on North Michigan Avenue at Oak Street at 5:30 p.m. with Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World Resorts Florida.
You can watch ABC7's broadcast of the parade at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information on ABC7's broadcast, click here.