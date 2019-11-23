Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Tree-lighting Parade Parade steps off Saturday

Community & Events

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday season kicks into high gear this weekend, as a million holiday lights will shine bright to get people in the holiday spirit in Downtown Chicago.

Thousands of people will gather for The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Saturday, hosted by ABC7's Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky.

Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Char Gail Spreen joined ABC7 from Festival Lane with details about the Tree-lighting Parade.



The holiday fun starts at 11 a.m. with an interactive wonderland of holiday-themed activities at the Lights Festival Lane, 401 N. Michigan Avenue.

The Tree-lighting Parade steps off on North Michigan Avenue at Oak Street at 5:30 p.m. with Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World Resorts Florida.

President/CEO of the Magnificent Mile Association Kimberly Bares shares details about what's new at this year's Tree-lighting Parade.



You can watch ABC7's broadcast of the parade at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on ABC7's broadcast, click here.
