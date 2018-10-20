Thousands of people gathered for the The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Chicago Walk at Soldier Field.
The annual event connects people impacted by the disease and raises awareness and funds. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation, with more than 1 million passionate participants supporting the noncompetitive three- to five-mile walks each year.
To learn how you can get involved and help support women fighting breast cancer, click here.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Chicago Walk
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
More Community & Events
Top Stories