COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Chicago Walk

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of people gathered for the Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event at Soldier Field.

Thousands of people gathered for the The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Chicago Walk at Soldier Field.

The annual event connects people impacted by the disease and raises awareness and funds. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation, with more than 1 million passionate participants supporting the noncompetitive three- to five-mile walks each year.

To learn how you can get involved and help support women fighting breast cancer, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbreast cancercancerfundraiseramerican cancer society
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Pinball Expo 2018 Comes to Wheeling
Chicago Survivors nonprofit hosts Harvesting Hope benefit
Breast cancer survivors treat themselves at #GraceMoment
Fire Sale: North Shore department unloading assets after shutdown
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to record $1.6B after no winner drawn Friday
10 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Man arrested in disappearance of woman, 65, missing from Woodlawn since May
Photographer seeks couple in proposal photo taken in Yosemite
Northwest Side man charged in ISIS terror case
Car crashes into building on Michigan Avenue
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and cold
Lyft rolling out monthly subscription service nationwide
Show More
Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
'Jubilation' treats breast cancer survivors to a special night out
Weekend Watch: The issues of the mid-term elections
A Walk For The Bear supports children living with cancer
More News