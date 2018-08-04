COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer kickoff events in Chicago

The American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 2018 kicks off in Chicago with two events this month.

The Downtown Chicago kickoff happens August 11 at Pinstripes Chicago starting at 10:30 a.m. Pinstripes Chicago is located at 435 E. Illinois Street. The event will be emceed by ABC7's Mark Rivera and includes bocce ball!

The South Side Chicago kickoff takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. on August 25 at the National Association of Letter Carriers and will be emceed by ABC7's Roz Varon. The National Association of Letter Carriers is located at 3850 S. Wabash Avenue.

Tommy Lodge from the American Cancer society, and two time cancer survivor Sarah Stockton joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the events.

For more information visit http://makingstrideswalk.org/chicagoland or http://cancer.org or 1-800-227-2345.
