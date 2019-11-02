Community & Events

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts celebrates Diwali with modern dance theatre performance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In celebration of the Indian holiday Diwali, the Mandala South Asian Performing Arts will perform Story of Ram, a Holiday Spectacle.

The modern dance theatre piece incorporates shadow puppetry, movement and music to tell a classic tale that spans cultures.

"There's a contest held, a sacred bow must be lifted, so we are looking at two suitors, Ram and Ravan," said Ashwaty Chennat, with the Mandala South Asian Performing Arts. "Ram represents humility and goodness, and Ravan is arrogant and evil," one of the show performers said.

The performance will be held at the Studebaker Theater Fine Arts Building at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25.

For more information visit www.mandalaarts.org.

Name of event: Story of Ram, A Holiday Spectacle

Date: Sunday, November 3
Hours: 3 p.m.
Address: Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
Admission/Ticket Prices: $25 general admission, $15 students and seniors
