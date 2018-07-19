Marathon legend Kathrine Switzer blows through windy city

Kathrine Switzer, a Humana brand ambassador and marathon running legend, stopped by WCL to share her story. Switzer is best known as the woman who in 1967 challenged the all-male tradition of the Boston Marathon and became the first woman to officially enter and run the event. Her entry garnered worldwide attention when a race official tried to forcibly remove her from the competition. She is in town to participate in this weekend's Humana Rock n' Roll Marathon.
For more information head over to: www.runrocknroll.com
community-eventsmarathonsboston marathonwomenWindy City LIVE
