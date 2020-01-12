Community & Events

March for Life rally draws hundreds to Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people gathered in Daley Plaza for the annual March for Life rally Saturday.

Anti-abortion supporters said they are speaking up to protect the unborn.

Congressman Dan Lipinski said that although he's a Democrat, he's always been against abortion.

"We need to protect the most vulnerable and there's no one more vulnerable than a child in the womb," Lipinski said.

Abortion-rights advocates voiced their opposition to the rally, saying women should have the right to choose.

"I'm here today because reproductive rights are a part of everyone's collective liberation," said Dana Kleifield.
