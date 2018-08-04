COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Maria Menounos brings 'Rally on the Road' to Chicago

The "Rally On The Road" tour is traveling across the U.S. to get people motivated and moving.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's a celebration of healthy living. The "Rally On The Road" tour is traveling across the U.S. to get people motivated and moving.

The tour stops in Chicago Saturday!

TV star, author, and Rally Health Ambassador Maria Menounous joined ABC7 Saturday morning.

Menounos was diagnosed with a brain tumor while she was also caring for her mother who was battling stage 4 brain cancer. In 2017, Menounos had an almost eight-hour surgery to remove the benign tumor.

She says the experience has changed her outlook on life and she is now encouraging others to put their own health first.

Rally on the Road
Date: Saturday, August 4, 2018
Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Address: Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
Admission: Free
For more information: https://www.rallyhealth.com/campaigns-events/rally-on-the-road/chicago-2018
