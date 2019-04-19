Marijuana fest to be held in Uptown on 4/20

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Uptown neighborhood is hosting a marijuana street festival this weekend.The second-annual 4/20 Waldos Forever Fest will be held on Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. The number 4/20 is used to reference the drug.Organizers said more than 3,500 people are planning to attend. Admission is free.A block of West Argyle Street near North Clark Street will be shut down for the fest, which will have food, entertainment and educational materials.Live music acts include Big Freedia, Air Credits, White Mystery, Tatiana Hazel and Akasha. Food trucks from Three Legged Tacos and Chicago Lunchbox will also be there.Smoking marijuana at the event is not allowed.