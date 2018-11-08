COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Massive indoor sports, educational facility opening in Pullman

The city of Chicago will cut the ribbon on a massive new sports complex in the Pullman neighborhood Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
In addition to providing a new community center the completed project will bring 100 new full and part-time jobs to the area.

The $20-million project on South Woodlawn Avenue near 103rd Street was designed to be a sports and education hub for the neighborhood.

The 135,000 square foot center features three-full size indoor athletic fields, basketball courts and community rooms for tutoring and mentoring.

It took a few years, but Thursday the mayor and other leaders from the community will host a ceremonial ribbon cutting, opening this complex up to the community.

Those leaders are already calling the new development a "game changer" for the South Side neighborhood.

Once officially open, the Pullman Community Center will become the region's largest indoor sports and education facility.
