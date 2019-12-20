Mayor Lightfoot joins annual Christmas in the Wards shopping spree

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An annual holiday event in Chicago brought families together with their elected officials.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and four Aldermen met families from their respective wards tonight at Walmart.They were able to pick up food, clothing and other essentials, as well as some toys for the kids who were so excited to be there.To celebrate the event's 23rd year, 23 aldermen will give away gifts to the people of their wards Saturday. The aldermen come from all sides of the city, and will give thousands of toy and tech gifts to underserved family.Christmas in the Wards was founded by local businessman Larry Huggins, CEO of Riteway-Huggins Construction, as Christmas in Englewood. In the two decades since it started, it has expanded across the city.