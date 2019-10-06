Community & Events

Mayor Lori Lightfoot promises to support Chicago's block clubs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is promising that Chicago's block clubs will get the support they need to fight crime and improve economic development, neighborhood by neighborhood.

Lightfoot praised the clubs as Chicago's Block Club Convention on Saturday, which returned to Simeon High School on the city's South Side after a 7-year absence.

"What it really amounts to, right, is people on their block, who care about their neighborhood, who are proud residents, who want people to know when you are entering this space, you are entering a space of neighbors who look out for each other, who care for each other and love their city," Lightfoot said.

Other speakers included Father Michael Pfleger and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.
