Mayor Lightfoot shares video on safely celebrating Halloween 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is wishing everyone a happy Halloweek, with Halloween less than a week away.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot shared a video with Chicago's First Lady, Amy Eshleman, and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, showing Chicagoans how to celebrate Halloween safely and responsibly this year.

RELATED: Halloween 2020 Chicago guidelines announced by Lightfoot the same day some COVID-19 restrictions ease



The video, posted on Facebook and Twitter, is the mayor's latest efforts to communicate how to keep all Chicagoans safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. These efforts come while Chicago faces a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Parenting expert shares fun, safe ways to celebrate Halloween


Parenting and education expert Dr. Karen Aronian shared her top ways to get spooky while staying safe.



Chicago's eight Halloweek guidelines are conveyed in the video. The guidelines are designed to show how Halloween activities can be safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19. There is an emphasis on wearing a face covering, maintaining social distance and keeping groups small.

RELATED: Trick or treat hours 2020: Chicago suburbs release Halloween rules



Residents can also partake in celebrations throughout Halloweek, including "Arts in the Dark Upside-Down Halloween Parade." This event was created in partnership with LUMA8 and sponsored by Blommer Chocolate Company. It will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in Washington Park. The reverse parade will allow Chicagoans to drive their cars through a path of various spectacles, performances and floats. Admission is free, but registration is required at artsinthedark.com/attend.

To find more information about the guidelines or Halloweek activities, visit ChicagoHalloweek.org.
