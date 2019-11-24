Community & Events

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins 13th annual Feed-A-Teen Thanksgiving Meal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took part in some early Thanksgiving celebrations this weekend.

Lightfoot attended the Kids off the Block's 13th annual Feed-A-Teen Thanksgiving Meal on Saturday.

Kids and their families enjoyed a free meal, entertainment and some prizes.

Kids off the Block is a nonprofit that works to provide at-risk low income youth positive alternatives to gangs, drugs, truancy and violence.
