CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took part in some early Thanksgiving celebrations this weekend.
Lightfoot attended the Kids off the Block's 13th annual Feed-A-Teen Thanksgiving Meal on Saturday.
Kids and their families enjoyed a free meal, entertainment and some prizes.
Kids off the Block is a nonprofit that works to provide at-risk low income youth positive alternatives to gangs, drugs, truancy and violence.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins 13th annual Feed-A-Teen Thanksgiving Meal
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News