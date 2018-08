The big jackpot in the raffle of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600 in north suburban McHenry just got bigger.There was no winner Tuesday night in the "Queen of Hearts" fundraiser.Next week's jackpot will be worth more than $1.2 million.The winner gets about 60 percent of the funds, with the rest going to the veterans' club and taxes. VFW Post 4600's website says raffle tickets are available behind the bar.