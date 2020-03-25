Alderman O'Shea raising funds for 'front-line' COVID-19 responders' meals

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago Alderman Matt O'Shea (19th) helped make a special breakfast delivery to medical workers on the front line on Wednesday morning.
The southwest side alderman has partnered with the Original Pancake House in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood to provide meals for the emergency department and critical care workers at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
"It kind of gives them a little bit of a boost, kind of keeps them going because they are working tirelessly and they are truly the heroes on the front line," said Liz Regan, Medical Director of Disaster Preparedness.
Donations are being accepted through a GoFundMe page or by mail. Checks can be made out to 19th Ward Youth Foundation and mailed to 10402 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60643.
