COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Medieval Times, Last Fling festival team up to break world record

EMBED </>More Videos

Medieval Times characters will be on hand at an attempt to break the world record for Most Paper Crowns Worn at Naperville's Last Fling Sunday.

NAPERVILLE, Ill (WLS) --
Attendees at Naperville's Last Fling festival will have the chance to help break a world record Sunday.

Festival planners and representatives from Medieval Times will work to break a 2013 Guinness World Record for Most People Wearing Paper Crowns. The previous record stands at 1,324 crowns.

The attempt will take place at the Family Fun Land area at 1:45 p.m. Check-in begins at noon. Participants must wear their crowns for at least five minutes.

The record attempt is free, but entry to Family Fun Land before or after the attempt is $5 for kids older than 12.

For more information, visit www.lastfling.org/specialevents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfestivalworld recordNaperville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Riders temporarily stuck on Six Flags roller coaster
Chicago Unites concert to celebrate city's diversity
Declan Sullivan memorial fund helps low-income students attend college
Homewood Dairy Queen reopens after fatal crash
More Community & Events
Top Stories
8 pedestrians struck by taxi near Navy Pier
Riders temporarily stuck on Six Flags roller coaster
Protesters plan to disrupt Labor Day traffic to, from O'Hare
Spotify offering discounted bundle with Hulu for college students
While Washington honors McCain, Trump golfs - and tweets
Minivan full of sleeping children stolen in South Chicago
Daily Herald: Cook Memorial Library's bookmobile
Beverly salon to give kids free hair cuts, school supplies
Show More
Chicago filmmaker earns high praise for 'Minding the Gap'
2 killed, 6 wounded Saturday in city shootings
Person shot, critically wounded in West Pullman
Make great Labor Day turkey burgers with this Stefani Prime recipe
More News