Medieval Times, Last Fling festival team up to break world record

NAPERVILLE, Ill (WLS) --Attendees at Naperville's Last Fling festival will have the chance to help break a world record Sunday.
Festival planners and representatives from Medieval Times will work to break a 2013 Guinness World Record for Most People Wearing Paper Crowns. The previous record stands at 1,324 crowns.
The attempt will take place at the Family Fun Land area at 1:45 p.m. Check-in begins at noon. Participants must wear their crowns for at least five minutes.
The record attempt is free, but entry to Family Fun Land before or after the attempt is $5 for kids older than 12.
For more information, visit www.lastfling.org/specialevents.