Memorial Day 2020 events in Chicago area go virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Memorial Day is normally filled with ceremonies and parades, honoring our fallen veterans, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many ceremonies and parades to go virtual.
While the parade in Arlington Heights was canceled this year, some people came out to Memorial Park to pay their respects
The area would usually be packed with people and there would be a special ceremony, but restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have not stopped people from honoring veterans.
A small groups of cars drove past Memorial Park paying their respects in front of the 58 wreaths set up for the 58 fallen heroes from Arlington Heights.
Cindy Kuffel's father was a Marine in World War II. She visited the brick she had placed in the park in his honor.
"I didn't know much about what he did in the Marines but I was always proud of him," she said.
A year after its centennial, the Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade, which is one of the largest in the suburbs, isn't happening Monday due to the pandemic.
The annual march down village streets usually attracting over 100 marching units, 3,000 participants and about 10,000 spectators.
"People understand that the parade is a wonderful way to honor our veterans and gather our community but the ceremony is the main purpose of Memorial Day," said Greg Padovani, chairman of the Veterans Memorial Committee of Arlington Heights.
The ceremony is still happening, only it's virtual, recorded on video for those who want to watch on YouTube to pay tribute to service men and women.
"150 years ago, in the Civil War, Arlington Heights residents have answered the call and paid the ultimate price and so this is just a great way for our residents to continue to remember," said Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes.
Elmhurst observed Memorial Day with a convoy instead of the usual parade. A group of 15 to 20 police, fire and military vehicles drove a 16-mile route in front of homes. Residents were asked to decorate their front yards with flags and ribbons.
Many other suburbs including like Wilmette are holding virtual events, to honor those who died while serving in the United States military.
Aurora hosted a virtual Memorial Day ceremony featuring families, legislators and musical performances that started at 10 a.m. www.aurora-il.org and the city's Facebook page.
Lincolnwood and the American Legion Post 1226 held its first virtual Memorial Day commemoration at 10:30 a.m.
The VFW Post in Western Springshosted a car parade for its two remaining World War II veterans. That began at 11 a.m. at Veterans' Memorial Park and will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/LincolnwoodParks.
The WOOGMS Parade on the North Side has been a Memorial Day tradition in Chicago for over half a century.
The Wellington-Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society is a parade where "everybody marches, nobody watches." That event has been moved online.
The virtual celebration will feature Governor JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and neighborhood children.
The Archdiocese of Chicago hosted an online Memorial Day Mass in several different languages, a change from field Masses usually held at cemeteries each year to commemorate veterans. Catholic Cemeteries manages 45 cemeteries in Cook and Lake Counties for the Archdiocese. Officials say grounds will be open until 7 p.m.
