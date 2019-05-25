Maj. Gen. Marion Garcia to serve as Chicago Memorial Day Parade Grand Marshal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Major General Marion Garcia, Commanding General, 200th Military Police Command, United States Army Reserve, will serve as the Grand Marshal for Chicago's Memorial Day Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony Saturday.Maj. Gen. Garcia stopped by ABC7 studio to talk about the parade.The Wreath Laying Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Daley Plaza.The parade will then step off at noon and proceed south on State Street from Lake Street to Van Buren Street.Maj. Gen. Marion Garcia, Commanding General, 200th Military Police Command, United States Army Reserve will serve as the Grand Marshal. Maj. Gen. Garcia graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1987 and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Military Police Corps. She has served in a wide variety of staff and leadership assignments as well as during multiple deployments including: Rear Battle Plans Officer with the 14th Military Police Brigade during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm; Commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 720th Military Police Battalion during Operation Provide Comfort Somalia, Commander of the 324th Military Police Battalion with a deployment to Baghdad, Iraq; and, Deputy Commander of Joint Task Force Guantanamo, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Her numerous awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (with Oak Leaf Cluster), the Parachutist Badge and German Armed Forces Efficiency Badge (Bronze).City of Chicago Memorial Day Parade and Wreath Laying CeremonySaturday, May 2511am Wreath Laying CeremonyDaley Plaza - 50 West WashingtonNoon - ParadeState StreetChicagoans will come together today to honor the men and women who have lost their lives.. serving in the U.S military.