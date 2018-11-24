Memorial held for slain CPD officer Samuel Jimenez

Dozens of mourners gathered Saturday to remember fallen Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez.Jimenez was one of the three people killed in a shooting at Mercy Hospital on November 19."He was an amazing guy, amazing father, amazing husband," said memorial organizer Monica Martinez.The memorial was held at Foreman High School, where Jimenez graduated. During the ceremony, white roses were placed in front of Jimenez's picture and a moment of silence was held for this ultimate sacrifice."Sometimes greatness is, you are born with greatness, and sometimes you're bestowed with greatness, and he was both," said Rafael Contreras, a former foreman teacher.Mourners also shared stories of how Jimenez impacted their lives."Too often we walk the streets and we see police officers and we don't think twice about the hard work they are doing to keep our communities safe," said Hermosa Neighborhood Association President Rupert Medina.Jimenez's wife, Crystal, was overcome with emotion as she listened to the speakers.Doctor Tamara O'Neal and pharmacy resident Dayna Less were also killed in the shooting, which began as a domestic dispute between O'Neal and her ex-fiancé, shooter Juan Lopez.Jimenez's wake will be held Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Oehler Funeral Home in Des Plains. His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Chapel of Saint Joseph at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.Live coverage of the funeral will be available at abc7chicago.com and on the ABC7 Chicago News App.