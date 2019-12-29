Memorial roll call held to honor CPD officer Clifton Lewis, who was killed on-duty in 2011

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A memorial roll call will be held Sunday to honor Chicago police officer, Clifton Lewis, who was fatally shot while he was trying to stop a robbery in progress in 2011.Sunday will mark the 8th anniversary of Lewis' death.According to police, on December 29, 2011 Lewis was working overtime as a security detail in a grocery store on N. Austin Blvd, when offenders entered the store and fired shots during a robbery.Lewis was shot multiple times and transported to Stroger Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.In 2018, his legacy was cemented with the renaming of a city street to The Honorary Officer Clifton P. Lewis Way.Family, friends and members of the Chicago Police Department will pay tribute to Officer Lewis' sacrifice with a memorial roll call.Sunday, December 29, 2019The Honorary Clifton P. Lewis Way, 1000 N. Lorel Chicago, Illinois1 p.m.Over his CPD career, Officer Lewis earned 81 awards, including 70 honorable mentions and four department commendations, police said.