Memorial roll call held to honor CPD officer Clifton Lewis, who was killed on-duty in 2011

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A memorial roll call will be held Sunday to honor Chicago police officer, Clifton Lewis, who was fatally shot while he was trying to stop a robbery in progress in 2011.

Sunday will mark the 8th anniversary of Lewis' death.

According to police, on December 29, 2011 Lewis was working overtime as a security detail in a grocery store on N. Austin Blvd, when offenders entered the store and fired shots during a robbery.

Lewis was shot multiple times and transported to Stroger Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

In 2018, his legacy was cemented with the renaming of a city street to The Honorary Officer Clifton P. Lewis Way.

Family, friends and members of the Chicago Police Department will pay tribute to Officer Lewis' sacrifice with a memorial roll call.

When: Sunday, December 29, 2019
Where: The Honorary Clifton P. Lewis Way, 1000 N. Lorel Chicago, Illinois
Time: 1 p.m.

Over his CPD career, Officer Lewis earned 81 awards, including 70 honorable mentions and four department commendations, police said.
