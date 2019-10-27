Community & Events

Tributes, memorials take place around US, world on 1st anniversary of Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting

PITTSBURGH -- The first anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history is being marked around the world.

The shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, killed 11 worshippers and wounded seven others.

Numerous community service projects are planned in the city Sunday along with private and public memorial services.

Here in Chicago, Jewish people across the area will also come together to pay tribute to Tree of Life victims' with a service at 4:30 p.m. at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park.

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform at a special event in Germany.

Thousands are also expected to participate in Sunday's remembrance through Pause With Pittsburgh, a virtual memorial event created by the Jewish Federations of North America.

Last week, Tree of Life leaders unveiled their vision for the damaged building, including a rebuilt space for places of worship, a memorial, and classrooms and exhibitions.

WLS contributed to this report.
