Mentalist Sidney Friedman previews annual Halloween show 'Mind Shivers'

The 21st annual Halloween show "Mind Shivers" is coming to Davenport's Cabaret Room, featuring psychic and mentalist Sidney Friedman.

WHO: SIDNEY FRIEDMAN - the musical mentalist

WHAT: Halloween "MIND SHIVERS" - the 21st annual
WHEN: 4 shows - Friday & Saturday, Oct. 25 & 26 at 8:00 PM plus Sunday and Thursday, Oct. 27 & 31 at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Davenport's cabaret room, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

ADMISSION: $31 plus 2-drink minimum
RESERVATIONS: www.SidneyFriedman.com or call 773-278-1830
MORE INFO: www.SidneyFriedman.com
