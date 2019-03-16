Mercy Home for Boys & Girls collecting donations for March for Kids Campaign

The March for Kids campaign is the public's chance to help children break the cycle of abuse and neglect.
The campaign will feature teams of street volunteers collecting donations to Mercy Home and handing out Mercy Home Shamrocks as a way of saying 'thank you.' Donations like those generated by its March for Kids effort supply Mercy Home with 100% of the funds it needs to care for children 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Clad in their signature green aprons, Mercy Home March for Kids volunteers will collect donations at Chicago-area St. Patrick's Day parades and celebrations including:
- Forest Park St. Patrick's Day Parade, Saturday March 2
- Chicago's Loop, Friday, March 15
- Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, Saturday, March 16
- South Side Irish Parade, Sunday, March 17
For more information about Mercy Home, visit https://www.mercyhome.org/