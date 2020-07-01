Community & Events

Merlo Branch of Chicago Public Library in Lakeview reopens after renovations; Mayor Lightfoot celebrates opening

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will help reopen a Chicago Public Library branch in the city's East Lakeview neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

This is the newly renovated Merlo Branch in the 600-block of West Belmont Avenue, between Broadway and Halsted Street.

RELATED: Chicago reopening: Navy Pier preps for visitors later this week after parks, libraries back open

That branch has been closed since last year for modernization.

The reopening event will take place at 1 p.m.

After closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many Chicago Public Library branches have reopened.
