Merlo Branch of Chicago Public Library in Lakeview reopens after renovations; Mayor Lightfoot celebrates opening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will help reopen a Chicago Public Library branch in the city's East Lakeview neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.This is the newly renovated Merlo Branch in the 600-block of West Belmont Avenue, between Broadway and Halsted Street.That branch has been closed since last year for modernization.The reopening event will take place at 1 p.m.After closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many Chicago Public Library branches have reopened.