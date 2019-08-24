Mickey Mouse stops by La Rabida Children's Hospital for back to school bash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mickey Mouse helped patients at La Rabida Children's Hospital get ready to go back to school Friday.Kids got to meet the loveable character during the back to school bash. The event was hosted by the Disney Team of Heroes, which helps reimagine the patient and family experiences at children's hospitals around the world.ABC7's Mark Rivera was also there to take part in the festivities.The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC 7 Chicago.