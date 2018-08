This weekend the annual Mole de Mayo Festival is back in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.It's a perfect time to celebrate Latino culture and Mexican cuisine.Mole de Mayo Festival18th Street, Blue Island Ave. to Ashland Ave., PilsenMay 26 & 27Saturday, Noon - 10 p.m.Sunday, Noon - 10 p.m.$5 Donation for individuals, $10 for familiesLink: www.moledemayo.org