More than 100 volunteers help clean up Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 people came together Sunday to rake and pick up trash in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.The volunteers are from the ASEZ WAO, which means Saving the Earth from A to Z and Workers Are One. Part of their work this weekend focused on long-neglected alleyways."We're doing our effort to pick up couches, glass, things nobody wants to pick up," said Martin Velazquez, a volunteer. "We're here to do that."Helping the environment is just one aspect of the work ASEZ WAO does. Its 3 million members worldwide also organize blood drives and assist with social services and victim relief."In the world we live in today, the community needs love," said Bre Lobello, a volunteer. "And the community needs people who care."