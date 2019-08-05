Community & Events

More than 100 volunteers help clean up Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 people came together Sunday to rake and pick up trash in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The volunteers are from the ASEZ WAO, which means Saving the Earth from A to Z and Workers Are One. Part of their work this weekend focused on long-neglected alleyways.

"We're doing our effort to pick up couches, glass, things nobody wants to pick up," said Martin Velazquez, a volunteer. "We're here to do that."

Helping the environment is just one aspect of the work ASEZ WAO does. Its 3 million members worldwide also organize blood drives and assist with social services and victim relief.

"In the world we live in today, the community needs love," said Bre Lobello, a volunteer. "And the community needs people who care."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshumboldt parkenvironmenttrashlittering
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Chicago weekend violence leaves at least 47 shot, 5 fatally
Man dies after being transported from Lollapalooza
7 injured in shooting near Douglas Park playground on West Side
Edens Expressway NB lanes reopen after fatal multi-car crash
Show More
Robbers pretend to ask for lighter or sell cigarettes on CTA property: police
Woman, 47, critically hurt after hit-and-run in Humboldt Park
Better Business Bureau: Beware of back-to-school scams
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, a little humid Monday
Chicago Park District to open registration for fall programs
More TOP STORIES News