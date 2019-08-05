More than 100 volunteers help clean up Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 people came together Sunday to rake and pick up trash in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.
The volunteers are from the ASEZ WAO, which means Saving the Earth from A to Z and Workers Are One. Part of their work this weekend focused on long-neglected alleyways.
"We're doing our effort to pick up couches, glass, things nobody wants to pick up," said Martin Velazquez, a volunteer. "We're here to do that."
Helping the environment is just one aspect of the work ASEZ WAO does. Its 3 million members worldwide also organize blood drives and assist with social services and victim relief.
"In the world we live in today, the community needs love," said Bre Lobello, a volunteer. "And the community needs people who care."
