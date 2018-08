More than 5,000 people gathered at Chicago's North Avenue Beach Sunday for the 2018 Chicago Polar Plunge.The event was a fundraiser for Special Olympics. Sunday was the Chicago-founded organization's 50th anniversary.Participants included former Bears player Otis Wilson and ABC7's Ravi Baichwal.The Polar Plunge raised over $1.6 million for Special Olympics. Donations will be accepted through the end of March at chicagopolarplunge.org.