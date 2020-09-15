coronavirus chicago

City announces more than 600 submissions entered in Chicago Winter Design Challenge

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Winter Design Challenge is underway and more than 600 ideas for outdoor dining have already been entered, city officials said.

Launched back in August, the challenge is all about finding ways for restaurants to stay open once the temperatures drop while still maintaining pandemic protocols to safeguard customers.

Architects, designers, servers and "foodies" have been submitting their plans with more than 643 entries in the contest, city officials said.

Over the next few weeks, the submissions will be evaluated by a panel of local restaurants and community members. Following their review, the winners will be announced in October.

"Our restaurants and bars are the heart and soul of the city, and we must do everything possible to keep them operational during the harsh winter months," said Sam Toia, President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association. "We need out-of-the-box thinking to address the hardship facing our industry. The Winter Design Challenge demonstrates the City's support of innovation in these trying times, and we look forward to ideas that are both creative and operationally attainable for our members."

Each winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and opportunities to pilot their idea at restaurants and bars in the city.

Submissions can be viewed by visiting the IDEO Innovation Platform.
