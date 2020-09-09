Morton Arboretum Illumination: Tree Lights exhibit re-imagined as drive-through experience

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Morton Arboretum guests will once again be able to see trees in a different light.
The "Illumination: Tree Lights" exhibition has been redesigned so guests can remain in their cars.
Organizers say the all-new driving experience offers the same spectacle of color, light, and music. The two-mile long drive is expected to be about 30-40 minutes long.
The exhibition will also stay open later, until 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Presale tickets for members begins October 1. Ticket sales for all guests begin a week later.
The exhibit starts on November 20.
For more information, visit www.mortonarb.org/events/illumination-tree-lights-morton-arboretum.
