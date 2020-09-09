Community & Events

Morton Arboretum Illumination: Tree Lights exhibit re-imagined as drive-through experience

Tickets go on sale next month with new extended hours
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Morton Arboretum guests will once again be able to see trees in a different light.

The "Illumination: Tree Lights" exhibition has been redesigned so guests can remain in their cars.

Organizers say the all-new driving experience offers the same spectacle of color, light, and music. The two-mile long drive is expected to be about 30-40 minutes long.

The exhibition will also stay open later, until 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Presale tickets for members begins October 1. Ticket sales for all guests begin a week later.

The exhibit starts on November 20.

For more information, visit www.mortonarb.org/events/illumination-tree-lights-morton-arboretum.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslislemorton arboretumtree lighting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 18, charged in Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing
COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after patient reports side effects
Students rally in Wheaton to get back inside the classroom
DOJ asks to defend Trump in rape accuser's defamation suit
US AG Barr to give Operation Legend update in Chicago
CPD issues alert about armed robberies on Near North Side
Police release image of car suspected in Canaryville fatal shooting of girl, 8
Show More
FBI warns of possible spike in cyber crimes targeting kids
No trick-or-treating in Los Angeles this Halloween
President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Chicago Weather: Cool, some showers Wednesday
Volunteers work to get neighbors counted before 2020 Census deadline
More TOP STORIES News