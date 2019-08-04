Community & Events

Mother of slain teen brings communities together to play in Burnside basketball tournament

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Terrell Bosley was killed in a church parking lot 13 years ago, as he was getting ready for choir practice. Now, his parents are working to end gun violence by bringing communities together to play.

Bosley's mother, Pamela, has made it her mission to keep other parents' sons and daughters safe.

The Hoops for Peace Tournament held Saturday in Burnside was intended to promote peace while providing youth with a safe haven outdoors. The annual back to school carnival was set up to honor Terrell.

"For me, it hurts, but it brings joy to my heart to see these kids playing basketball and getting their face painted and just enjoying the sun and being outside," said Pamela Bosley.

RELATED: Mother of slain teenager turns grief into hope with coat drive

The event was held at New Bethlehem Church, bringing people from all over the community to the basketball tournament and carnival, which included bounce houses, face painting, bingo and burgers.

"These children, a lot of them don't go outside," Pamela Bosley said. "We just went on a march last night through Auburn Gresham with Father Pfleger. A lot of these kids were tired. We literally walked like eight blocks. But they were saying, we don't walk. We don't come outside. We can't come outside."

Saturday's tournament was open to boys ranging from ages 9 to 21. Many, like 13-year-old Devon Mitchell, are part of St. Sabina's youth program, where mentorship is a big part of keeping each other accountable.

"The young kids they watch me, watch me play. I teach them a lot. And I look up to the older kids, because you know, the older kids, they're grown and I listen to them," Devon said.

About 50 boys participated in the basketball tournament, which also included free backpacks and haircuts for kids going back to school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoburnsideback to schoolgun violenceteen killedbasketballcarnival
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Paso shooting: 20 dead, dozens injured: LIVE COVERAGE
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Lollapalooza Day 3: Festival tightens security day after mob attempted to jump fence
Man killed in Burnside hit-and-run, police say
2 dead, 3 injured in I-94 crash; Southbound lanes reopened
Mall-goers recall chaotic moments during El Paso shooting
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Lake Shore Drive motorcycle crash: police
Show More
Weekend Watch: Suburban decline and rising property taxes
Gov. Pritzker designates April as 'Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month'
2 adults stabbed, child shot in Englewood; 2 arrested: police
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News