Mother of slain teen brings communities together to play in Burnside basketball tournament

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Terrell Bosley was killed in a church parking lot 13 years ago, as he was getting ready for choir practice. Now, his parents are working to end gun violence by bringing communities together to play.Bosley's mother, Pamela, has made it her mission to keep other parents' sons and daughters safe.The Hoops for Peace Tournament held Saturday in Burnside was intended to promote peace while providing youth with a safe haven outdoors. The annual back to school carnival was set up to honor Terrell."For me, it hurts, but it brings joy to my heart to see these kids playing basketball and getting their face painted and just enjoying the sun and being outside," said Pamela Bosley.The event was held at New Bethlehem Church, bringing people from all over the community to the basketball tournament and carnival, which included bounce houses, face painting, bingo and burgers."These children, a lot of them don't go outside," Pamela Bosley said. "We just went on a march last night through Auburn Gresham with Father Pfleger. A lot of these kids were tired. We literally walked like eight blocks. But they were saying, we don't walk. We don't come outside. We can't come outside."Saturday's tournament was open to boys ranging from ages 9 to 21. Many, like 13-year-old Devon Mitchell, are part of St. Sabina's youth program, where mentorship is a big part of keeping each other accountable."The young kids they watch me, watch me play. I teach them a lot. And I look up to the older kids, because you know, the older kids, they're grown and I listen to them," Devon said.About 50 boys participated in the basketball tournament, which also included free backpacks and haircuts for kids going back to school.