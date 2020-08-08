Josephine 'Mother' Wade's 'We Women Empowered' organization distributes 10K boxes of food in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- More than 10,000 boxes of food are being distributed to families in need on Chicago's West Side.Josephine "Mother" Wade's "We Women Empowered" organization spearheaded the event on Friday afternoon at Proviso Baptist Church in Maywood.Food banks and pantries are scrambling to keep nutritious foods on their shelves, Wade said.That's because on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, food donations usually drop during summer months, she said.It also means many children go without free or reduced-priced lunches that they're normally getting at school.Contributions can still be made