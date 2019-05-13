Community & Events

Chicago mothers celebrate in different ways

There are happy celebrations as well as somber ceremonies across Chicago for mothers who have lost their children.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mother's day celebrations took different shapes and sizes Sunday, starting with the traditional celebrations.

Each year the Gospel Brunch at House of Blues is always a popular Chicago choice for the mom who is both a food and a music lover.

The Shedd Aquarium also hosts a special behind the scenes event, allowing moms to share with their kids everything from learning about kelp forests around the world, to the joys of getting up close and personal with a blue python.

"I didn't know they had this here. We're having a lot of fun," said Adlin Dominguez. "We just finished dissecting an octopus. It was so cool!"

"I'm Muslim. It's Ramadan so I'm fasting. This was a way for us to do something together and not involve food," said Denise Foster.

Being that it is a Sunday, many began their Mother's day in Church. In Back of the Yards, St. Joseph Parish hosted a special mass in Spanish for expectant mothers. It's something the Archdiocese began several years ago.

"It's Mother's Day and we try to celebrate all mothers," said Archdiocese of Chicago Bishop John Manz. "The idea is to focus on unwed mothers, many of whom are facing a lot of challenges."

In Millennium Park, a more somber gathering as mothers who've lost their children to substance abuse call on the authorities to enforce existing laws. They push to prosecute those responsible for selling the drugs that took their children's lives.

"I have three other children and I celebrate Mother's Day. I have a beautiful mother, but we're still missing our daughter," said Terry Almanza who lost her daughter to a drug overdose. "It's difficult. We go to the cemetery and that's not where we're supposed to be on Mother's Day. Not visiting our daughter."
