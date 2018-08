Monday kicked off MS Awareness Week, which aims to celebrate people living with multiple sclerosis.Sarah Rodriguez, National MS Society chapter president, visited ABC7 to talk about the group's efforts to encourage people to support people with MS and get involved with a local MS Walk.Walk MS events will be held in the Chicago area on April 29 and May 6. Locations include: Soldier Field in Chicago, Deerfield, Lake in the Hills, Naperville, Orland Park, Schaumburg and St. Charles.For more information, visit: www.nationalMSsociety.org and WalkMS.org